Herman Moore named to 2018 ACC Football Legends class

Former Virginia wide receiver Herman Moore has been named to the Atlantic Coast Conference's Class of 2018 Football Legends.



Moore, a native of Danville, Virginia, played wide receiver at the University of Virginia from 1987-1990. Moore was a two-time All-American under head coach George Welsh, including first-team honors as a senior in 1990. His 1,190 receiving yards as a senior established a then-ACC record for a single season and remains a UVA school record. Moore's 13 touchdown catches in 1990 also remain a school record, and he ranks second all-time at UVA in career touchdown receptions (27) and receiving yards (2,504). Moore was a first-round selection by the Detroit Lions in the 1991 NFL Draft, and he played 12 professional seasons with 9,174 receiving yards and 62 touchdowns on 670 receptions. His 123 receptions in 1995 set a then-NFL single-season record. Moore was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he helped the Lions to six playoff appearances.



The 14-member group of honorees includes Boston College's Mathias Kiwanuka,Clemson's Brian Dawkins, Duke's Steve Spurrier, Florida State's Bobby Bowden, Georgia Tech's Joshua Nesbitt, Louisville's Roman Oben, Miami's Ed Reed, North Carolina's Ron Rusnak, NC State's Mario Williams, Pitt's Mark May, Syracuse's Don McPherson, Virginia's Herman Moore, Virginia Tech's Eddie Royal and Wake Forest's Steve Justice.



