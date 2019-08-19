Hickson ready to carry load for Flames in 2019

ROANOKE, Va. - The Liberty Flames wrapped up fall camp over the weekend in the Hill City ahead of what should be an exciting season. There's lots of buzz around the offense with all the skill players that they have, and that includes the running back position, where senior Frankie Hickson is ready to lead the charge.

The senior lit up the Flames' run game in 2018, rushing for 1,032 yards on 229 carries. The former Heritage High School standout also scored 11 touchdowns for Liberty. Hickson's efforts led him to become the 15th player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards and the first to do so since 2014. He's excited to help this year's group in the backfield and execute what the new coaching staff wants.

"I honestly feel equipped to handle any situation. That's a part of having this staff and having coach Bruce Johnson with us is just being prepared and being ready for everything and anything that Syracuse or any one of our opponents sends at us," said Hickson.

"Being prepared, having no anxiety about it and just moving forward," Hickson said.

As for head coach Hugh Freeze, according to a report by ESPN, the first-year coach for Liberty is recovering from surgery from a staph infection that entered his bloodstream. Freeze had that done Friday at the University of Virginia medical center and is expected to remain there into this week. This comes after the university announced Freeze was forced to step away from practices after suffering back spasms.

