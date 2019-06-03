Hidden Valley girls soccer prepares for state tournament

ROANOKE, Va. - A dissappointing end to 2018 proved to be a much-needed learning experience for the Hidden Valley girls soccer team. And now for the second consecutive year, the Titans will compete in the Virginia High School League State Tournament.

The Titans returned six seniors to the field and have been battle-tested this season. The team attributes its success to being more physically fit and having more team-bonding exercises. Two players have scored over 20 goals each this season but the team's emphasis is on getting everyone involved. Hidden Valley will need all hands on deck as it welcomes in two-time defending champion Western Albemarle in the quarterfinals round.

"Our mindset would be just to play our game and stay focused," said Lily Poff, a senior.

"It's going to be a very tough match but I know we can do it if we can stay confident and believe in our abilities and play as one," Poff said.

"Last year was really unexpected, too, but this year is kind of like we can do it but we just can't get ahead of ourselves about it," said centerfielder Mollie Poff.

"I feel like we did a lot more fitness this year," said Titans outside back Emma Janes.

"That helped us on the field and we can tell a difference, like, last year, as she said, was unexpected and there were a couple of times where we would get tired. But this year is a lot different and I feel like we're more prepared."

This will be a rematch from the 2018 VHSL State Semifinals, in which Western Albemarle won 5-0, on its way to a state title. The Titans and the Warriors will square off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bogle Stadium.

