Hidden Valley girls win region soccer crown

ROANOKE, Va. - The Hidden Valley girls defeated Lord Botetourt 2-1 on Northside's field to win the Region 3D soccer title. The Titans will take on Western Albemarle next in state quarterfinal action. Northside defeated the Lord Botetourt boys to capture the Region 3D boys soccer title.

In high school lacrosse action, the Patrick Henry girls downed Potomac Falls 12-11 in overtime to advance to the Class 5 semifinals vs Freedom. On the boys side, EC Glass doubled up Midlothan 14-7 to move into the state semifinals. The Hilltoppers are the defending state champions.

