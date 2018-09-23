Hidden Valley runners shine at Titans Invitational

Roanoke, Va. - It's the 11th edition of the Clash with the Titans Cross Country Invitational.

More than 30 schools and as many as 1000 competitors were competing in both middle school, high school varsity and JV races.

The girls varsity race was a total domination by sophomore Elle Anderson of the home team.

The Titan covered the 5000 meter course in 19:43.04, one minute and 26 seconds clear of Sarah Torrence of Rockbridge,who finished second. Hidden Valley won the team competition over Brentsville and Blacksburg.

In the boys varsity race we were treated to a much more competitive affair. Roanoke Catholic's Daniel Connelly took the top spot in 17:24 and change with Luke Richards of Heritage second,1 seconds back. HIdden Valley's Mason Cobbler was third. Brentsville was first in the boys team scoring, with Hidden Valley second and Blacksburg third.

