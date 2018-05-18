Hidden Valley sends 5 to college ranks

ROANOKE, Va. - Hidden Valley boasts a talented group of student athletes in spring sports and, on Friday, five of them committed to playing at the college level. Below is a synopsis of each student's high school career and accomplishments.

Rachael Johnston, tennis: Signed to play at Randolph-Macon College

Member of varsity team all 4 years.

Ranked No. 3 as a freshman, No. 2 as a sophomore and No. 1 as a junior.

District and region contender as singles and doubles player.

Paul Baron, tennis: Signed to play Christopher Newport University

Member of varsity team all four years.

Undefeated as a freshman and sophomore.

MVP as a sophomore on state championship team.

Second team all-state each year.

Isaac Wolf, soccer: Signed to play at Roanoke College

Four-year starter with the Titans.

All-region player three years in a row.

Second team all-state in junior year.

All-time school leader in goals, assists and points.

Most assists in a season, 20, 2017.

Most goals in a game, 6, 2016 & 2017.

3rd most goals in a season, 20, 2017.

Chapin Engel, lacrosse: Signed to play Roanoke College

Four year starter.

First Titan boys player to be recorded into the Virginia High School League record book for scoring and total points in a season.

Earned district and region honors.

Ranked as a top player in the class of 2018 from Southwest Virginia.

Jack Ballou, lacrosse: Signed to play at Swarthmore College

Four-year letterman.

School record for single-season saves, with 225.

School record for single-season save percentage, with 61 percent.

School record for game saves, with 25.

