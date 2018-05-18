Sports

Hidden Valley sends 5 to college ranks

Titans send a strong spring class to next level

By John "Appy" Appicello - Sports Director, Eric Johnson - Sports Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. - Hidden Valley boasts a talented group of student athletes in spring sports and, on Friday, five of them committed to playing at the college level. Below is a synopsis of each student's high school career and accomplishments. 

Rachael Johnston, tennis: Signed to play at Randolph-Macon College

  • Member of varsity team all 4 years.
  • Ranked No. 3 as a freshman, No. 2 as a sophomore and No. 1 as a junior.
  • District and region contender as singles and doubles player.

Paul Baron, tennis: Signed to play Christopher Newport University

  • Member of varsity team all four years.
  • Undefeated as a freshman and sophomore.
  • MVP as a sophomore on state championship team.
  • Second team all-state each year.

Isaac Wolf, soccer: Signed to play at Roanoke College

  • Four-year starter with the Titans.
  • All-region player three years in a row.
  • Second team all-state in junior year.
  • All-time school leader in goals, assists and points.
  • Most assists in a season, 20, 2017.
  • Most goals in a game, 6, 2016 & 2017.
  • 3rd most goals in a season, 20, 2017.

Chapin Engel, lacrosse: Signed to play Roanoke College

  • Four year starter.
  • First Titan boys player to be recorded into the Virginia High School League record book for scoring and total points in a season.
  • Earned district and region honors.
  • Ranked as a top player in the class of 2018 from Southwest Virginia. 

Jack Ballou, lacrosse: Signed to play at Swarthmore College

  • Four-year letterman. 
  • School record for single-season saves, with 225.
  • School record for single-season save percentage, with 61 percent.
  • School record for game saves, with 25.

 

 

