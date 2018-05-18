Hidden Valley sends 5 to college ranks

ROANOKE, Va. - Hidden Valley boasts a talented group of student athletes in spring sports and, on Friday, five of them committed to playing at the college level. Below is a synopsis of each student's high school career and accomplishments.
Rachael Johnston, tennis: Signed to play at Randolph-Macon College
- Member of varsity team all 4 years.
- Ranked No. 3 as a freshman, No. 2 as a sophomore and No. 1 as a junior.
- District and region contender as singles and doubles player.
Paul Baron, tennis: Signed to play Christopher Newport University
- Member of varsity team all four years.
- Undefeated as a freshman and sophomore.
- MVP as a sophomore on state championship team.
- Second team all-state each year.
Isaac Wolf, soccer: Signed to play at Roanoke College
- Four-year starter with the Titans.
- All-region player three years in a row.
- Second team all-state in junior year.
- All-time school leader in goals, assists and points.
- Most assists in a season, 20, 2017.
- Most goals in a game, 6, 2016 & 2017.
- 3rd most goals in a season, 20, 2017.
Chapin Engel, lacrosse: Signed to play Roanoke College
- Four year starter.
- First Titan boys player to be recorded into the Virginia High School League record book for scoring and total points in a season.
- Earned district and region honors.
- Ranked as a top player in the class of 2018 from Southwest Virginia.
Jack Ballou, lacrosse: Signed to play at Swarthmore College
- Four-year letterman.
- School record for single-season saves, with 225.
- School record for single-season save percentage, with 61 percent.
- School record for game saves, with 25.
