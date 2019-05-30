Hidden Valley's Ross Funderburke receives Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship

ROANOKE - The 33rd recipient of the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship was announced Wednesday morning. Hidden Valley's Ross Funderburke was awarded the four year, $30,000 scholarship. Funderburke is captain of the Titans golf team and will attend Furman University.

"This means the world to me, because my family has given me so much over the years with golf and money and everything. I wanted to give back to them in some way and this is a great way to give back to them and I'm very thankful," he said.

