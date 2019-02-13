Botetourt girls, Northside boys win Blue Ridge tournament titles

ROANOKE, Va. - The Northside boys defeated William Fleming 57-55 to capture the Blue Ridge District tournament crown. Julien Wooden became the Vikings all-time leading scorer in the win. Northside is 22-1 on the season.

Lord Botetourt outlasted William Fleming 62-53 for the girls Blue Ridge tournament title. Miette Veldman had 19 points and was named tournament MVP. Lord Botetourt is 23-1.

"We hit some shots pretty early," Lord Botetourt girls head coach Chuck Pound said. " I think for the first two games we really didn't hit too many outside shots. They were focusing more on our inside game and that opened it up and we hit a couple of open threes out there and got us going." Pound explained.

The Lady Cavaliers are the defending Class 3 state champs. Both teams now enter region play.

