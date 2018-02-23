Botetourt, Martinsville girls, Northside boys advance to Region finals

MARTINSVILLE, Va. -
Lord Botetourt advances to the Region 3D finals with a 66-62 overtime win over Christiansburg. Jenna Alam led the Cavaliers with 19 points. They will take on Abingdon in a region final that will be held at George Wythe High School.
Meanwhile, Martinsville outdueled perennial power Floyd County to advance to the Region 2C finals vs Chatham. Here are the rest of the scores from around SW Virginia.
VHSL Girls Basketball
Class 4
Region D Final
Carroll County 50, William Byrd 40
Class 3
Region D
Abingdon 55, Patrick County 44
Lord Botetourt 68, Christiansburg 62, OT
Class 2
Region C Semifinal
Chatham 64, Gretna 48
Martinsville 53, Floyd County 43
BOYS HS BASKETBALL:
Carlisle 67, Eastern Mennonite 56
North Cross 54, Covenant School 46
Tandem Friends School 70, Wakefield Country Day 38
Class 4
Region D Final
E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 47
Class 3
Region D Semifinal
Hidden Valley 40, Staunton River 37
Northside 86, Cave Spring 54
Class 1
Region C Semifinal
Covington 66, Bland County 63
George Wythe-Wytheville 42, Parry McCluer 32
