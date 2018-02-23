Botetourt, Martinsville girls, Northside boys advance to Region finals

MARTINSVILLE, Va. -

Lord Botetourt advances to the Region 3D finals with a 66-62 overtime win over Christiansburg. Jenna Alam led the Cavaliers with 19 points. They will take on Abingdon in a region final that will be held at George Wythe High School.

Meanwhile, Martinsville outdueled perennial power Floyd County to advance to the Region 2C finals vs Chatham. Here are the rest of the scores from around SW Virginia.



VHSL Girls Basketball



Class 4

Region D Final

Carroll County 50, William Byrd 40



Class 3



Region D

Abingdon 55, Patrick County 44

Lord Botetourt 68, Christiansburg 62, OT



Class 2



Region C Semifinal

Chatham 64, Gretna 48

Martinsville 53, Floyd County 43



BOYS HS BASKETBALL:



Carlisle 67, Eastern Mennonite 56

North Cross 54, Covenant School 46

Tandem Friends School 70, Wakefield Country Day 38



Class 4

Region D Final



E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 47



Class 3



Region D Semifinal

Hidden Valley 40, Staunton River 37

Northside 86, Cave Spring 54



Class 1



Region C Semifinal

Covington 66, Bland County 63

George Wythe-Wytheville 42, Parry McCluer 32













Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.