Botetourt, Martinsville girls, Northside boys advance to Region finals

All three teams are state bound in their respective classes

By John "Appy" Appicello - Sports Director
MARTINSVILLE, Va. -
  Lord Botetourt advances to the Region 3D finals with a 66-62 overtime win over Christiansburg. Jenna Alam led the Cavaliers with 19 points. They will take on Abingdon in a region final that will be held at George Wythe High School.

   Meanwhile, Martinsville outdueled perennial power Floyd County to advance to the Region 2C finals vs Chatham.  Here are the rest of the scores from around SW Virginia.
 

 VHSL Girls Basketball

    
Class 4

      Region D Final
    Carroll County 50, William Byrd 40
    
Class 3


    Region D
    Abingdon 55, Patrick County 44
    Lord Botetourt 68, Christiansburg 62, OT
    

 Class 2


Region C Semifinal
     Chatham 64, Gretna 48
    Martinsville 53, Floyd County 43
    
BOYS HS BASKETBALL:
    
Carlisle 67, Eastern Mennonite 56
    North Cross 54, Covenant School 46
    Tandem Friends School 70, Wakefield Country Day 38
    
Class 4
Region D Final
    

E.C. Glass 55, Jefferson Forest 47
    
Class 3


    Region D Semifinal
    Hidden Valley 40, Staunton River 37
     Northside 86, Cave Spring 54
    
Class 1


   Region C Semifinal
   Covington 66, Bland County 63
   George Wythe-Wytheville 42, Parry McCluer 32
    


    

 

