ROANOKE, Va. - Christiansburg outlasted Patrick Henry 49-42 in a River Ridge District boys basketball game on Friday night. The Blue Demons freshman Aiden Proudfoot led the way with 21 points for C'Burg. Patrick Henry's Quincy Hamlet countered with 19 points for the hosts. The game was tied at 26 at the half, but the Blue Demons prevailed 49-42.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.