Fleming girls, Radford boys post region tournament victories

ROANOKE, Va. - For the second time in as many years, the Region 5D final is an all Roanoke affair. William Fleming flogged Potomac 79-43 while Patrick Henry defeated Brooke Point 53-39. Both teams are headed to the Class 5 state quarterfinals.

In other girls action Friday night, Carroll Co. won the 4D title over Pulaski Co. by a 44-36 score.

On the boys side, Jefferson Forest needed overtime to outlast GW Danville 61-54 for the boyd 4D title. The game was tied at 48 after regulation.

Elsewhere, Radford handled Gretna 74-40 to advance to the 2C final. They will face Martinsville, a 49-41 winner over Dan River in the other semifinal.

In the 5D boys tournament, Patrick Henry was eliminated on the road by a 67-64 score at Potomac.

And the in 3C final, Spotswood rallied for a 64-61 win over Heritage. Both squads are headed to the Class 3 state quarterfinals.

