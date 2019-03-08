GW Danville wins boys title for first time in 21 years

RICHMOND, Va. - GW Danville's rich basketball history includes eight trips to the VHSL final game. But the Eagles last title was in 1998, until Thursday night. The Eagles outlasted Louisa County 55-44 to win the Boys Class 4 title. It''s the program's fourth state crown.

Senior Shunta Wilson led all scorers with 29 points. Ny'rek Wheeler added 14 points and had 16 rebounds for GW Danville. The Eagles finish 24-2. Louisa County ends the season at 26-5.

