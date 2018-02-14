High School Basketball

Hidden Valley sweeps River Ridge basketball titles

Northside boys, Fleming girls win Blue Ridge crowns

By John "Appy" Appicello - Sports Director

ROANOKE, Va. -   The River Ridge District  basketball titles were swept by Hidden Valley. The Titans won the boys game 39-31 over Patrick Henry. The girls held off rival Cave Spring 54-36.  The Blue Ridge boys title went to undefeated Northside 70-51 over William Fleming. The Vikings are 24-0. The girls game goes to William Fleming over Lord Botetourt 55-46.  In Piedmont District action GW Danville rallied past Franklin Co for the title 54-46. Patrick Co claimed the girls crown with a 64-59 win over Magna Vista. In Three Rivers District action, Radford stayed unbeaten at 24-0, defeating  Alleghany 78-64. The girls title goes to Carroll Co 72-47.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.