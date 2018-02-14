Hidden Valley sweeps River Ridge basketball titles

ROANOKE, Va. - The River Ridge District basketball titles were swept by Hidden Valley. The Titans won the boys game 39-31 over Patrick Henry. The girls held off rival Cave Spring 54-36. The Blue Ridge boys title went to undefeated Northside 70-51 over William Fleming. The Vikings are 24-0. The girls game goes to William Fleming over Lord Botetourt 55-46. In Piedmont District action GW Danville rallied past Franklin Co for the title 54-46. Patrick Co claimed the girls crown with a 64-59 win over Magna Vista. In Three Rivers District action, Radford stayed unbeaten at 24-0, defeating Alleghany 78-64. The girls title goes to Carroll Co 72-47.

