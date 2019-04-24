JF's Shepherd headed to Randolph College

In four seasons he took the Jefferson Forest boys basketball program to never before seen heights.

Tuesday head basketball coach Cameron Shepherd resigned his post to move on to Randolph College, where he will be an assistant men's basketball coach.



S​​​hepherd's team was 25-5 this year and for the first time ever claimed the Region 4D championship. They reached the state final four before bowing out to eventual state champion GW Danville. Shepherd finishes with a 57-46 mark in four seasons, including a 17-11 mark in 2017-2018 that included a state quarterfinal berth. The Cavaliers will begin a search for a new coach immediately..

