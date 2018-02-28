Lady Colonels win Region title over rival Patrick Henry

ROANOKE, Va. - William Fleming moved to 23-1 on the season by defeating rival Patrick Henry for the Class 5 Region D crown. The final score was 63-51. The Lady Colonels will now take on Thomas Edison Friday night in Roanoke. Patrick Henry will take on Freedom (South Riding) in their state quarterfinal matchup.

"This team has done an excellent job following through with what they started out with the expectations and we still playing. That's the main goal right now to continue to keep playing so we did a good job tonight and then we got to get back to the drawing board and make it happen again," William Fleming coach Champ Hubbard says.

Elsewhere in VIS state first round action, the North Cross boys defeated Broadway Academy 67-36. The Roanoke Catholic girls advanced with a win over Broadway 56-34.

