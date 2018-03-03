Local teams advance to VHSL basketball semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. - State tournament action got underway Friday night in Southwest Virginia with the quarterfinals round. Most of the teams making another run for state gold while a few were looking to get over a long-standing hump.
In Class 1, George Wythe took on Honaker at the Cregger Center on the campus of Roanoke College. There were numerous momentum swings but the Maroons had a huge opening quarter that gave them an advantage. They won 74-59 to advance to the final four for the third straight year.
On the girls side, defending state champs Parry McCluer had no problem with Rye Cove. Despite a bad shooting night, the Fightin' Blues forced 20 turnovers and had major bench contributions that led to a 54-36 win and a spot in the semifinal round.
In Class 3, the Northside boys put up a huge night against Spotswood to advance to the semifinal round. Other scores are as followed:
VHSL Class 5
Edison 83, William Fleming 65
VHSL Class 4
Millbrook 73, William Byrd 57
VHSL Class 3
Abingdon 68, Brookville 57
Lord Botetourt 55, Spotswood 47
VHSL Class 2
Virginia High 69, Chatham 55
VHSL Class 1
Parry McCluer 54, Rye Cove 36
VISAA Division III
Carlisle 75, New Covenant 26
Timberlake Christian 41, Banner Christian 35
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
VHSL Class 4
Handley 57, Jefferson Forest 41
VHSL Class 3
Northside 72, Spotswood 47
VHSL Class 2
Gate City 67, Radford 48
VHSL Class 1
George Wythe-Wytheville 74, Honaker 59
VISAA Division II
Blue Ridge 71, Va. Episcopal 59
Miller School 65, Walsingham Academy 50
VISAA Division III
Christ Chapel Academy 53, North Cross 41
Williamsburg Christian Academy 85, Carlisle 76
