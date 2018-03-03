High School Basketball

Local teams advance to VHSL basketball semifinals

Northside, George Wythe boys win; Fleming girls, Radford boys fall

By Eric Johnson - Sports Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. - State tournament action got underway Friday night in Southwest Virginia with the quarterfinals round. Most of the teams making another run for state gold while a few were looking to get over a long-standing hump. 

In Class 1, George Wythe took on Honaker at the Cregger Center on the campus of Roanoke College. There were numerous momentum swings but the Maroons had a huge opening quarter that gave them an advantage. They won 74-59 to advance to the final four for the third straight year. 

On the girls side, defending state champs Parry McCluer had no problem with Rye Cove. Despite a bad shooting night, the Fightin' Blues forced 20 turnovers and had major bench contributions that led to a 54-36 win and a spot in the semifinal round. 

In Class 3, the Northside boys put up a huge night against Spotswood to advance to the semifinal round. Other scores are as followed:

VHSL Class 5
    Edison 83, William Fleming 65
    
VHSL Class 4
     Millbrook 73, William Byrd 57
    
VHSL Class 3 

     Abingdon 68, Brookville 57
     
     Lord Botetourt 55, Spotswood 47
    
VHSL Class 2
      
     Virginia High 69, Chatham 55
    
VHSL Class 1
       
      Parry McCluer 54, Rye Cove 36
    
VISAA Division III
    
     Carlisle 75, New Covenant 26
    
     Timberlake Christian 41, Banner Christian 35
    
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
         
VHSL Class 4
       Handley 57, Jefferson Forest 41
       
VHSL Class 3
         
       Northside 72, Spotswood 47
    
VHSL Class 2
       
       Gate City 67, Radford 48
       
VHSL Class 1
       
       George Wythe-Wytheville 74, Honaker 59
       
VISAA Division II
        
       Blue Ridge 71, Va. Episcopal 59
    
       Miller School 65, Walsingham Academy 50
    
VISAA Division III
       
      Christ Chapel Academy 53, North Cross 41
    
      Williamsburg Christian Academy 85, Carlisle 76
 

