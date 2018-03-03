Local teams advance to VHSL basketball semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. - State tournament action got underway Friday night in Southwest Virginia with the quarterfinals round. Most of the teams making another run for state gold while a few were looking to get over a long-standing hump.

In Class 1, George Wythe took on Honaker at the Cregger Center on the campus of Roanoke College. There were numerous momentum swings but the Maroons had a huge opening quarter that gave them an advantage. They won 74-59 to advance to the final four for the third straight year.

On the girls side, defending state champs Parry McCluer had no problem with Rye Cove. Despite a bad shooting night, the Fightin' Blues forced 20 turnovers and had major bench contributions that led to a 54-36 win and a spot in the semifinal round.

In Class 3, the Northside boys put up a huge night against Spotswood to advance to the semifinal round. Other scores are as followed:

VHSL Class 5

Edison 83, William Fleming 65



VHSL Class 4

Millbrook 73, William Byrd 57



VHSL Class 3

Abingdon 68, Brookville 57



Lord Botetourt 55, Spotswood 47



VHSL Class 2



Virginia High 69, Chatham 55



VHSL Class 1



Parry McCluer 54, Rye Cove 36



VISAA Division III



Carlisle 75, New Covenant 26



Timberlake Christian 41, Banner Christian 35



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



VHSL Class 4

Handley 57, Jefferson Forest 41



VHSL Class 3



Northside 72, Spotswood 47



VHSL Class 2



Gate City 67, Radford 48



VHSL Class 1



George Wythe-Wytheville 74, Honaker 59



VISAA Division II



Blue Ridge 71, Va. Episcopal 59



Miller School 65, Walsingham Academy 50



VISAA Division III



Christ Chapel Academy 53, North Cross 41



Williamsburg Christian Academy 85, Carlisle 76



