Lord Botetourt girls claim Class 3 state basketball title

RICHMOND, Va. - For the past few seasons, Lord Botetourt has been knocking on the door of a state title but have come up just short. But after making it here to Richmond in 2018, the Lady Cavs wanted to make sure they made the most of this opportunity against Hopewell in the Class 3 state final.

Coach Pound had his girls dialed in early that led to a 9-2 advantage after the first quarter. But Hopewell applied heavy defensive pressure that helped the offensive flow. Tyjana Simmons with a stop and pop for two. Then Kamisha Doby is free in the corner for three. The Blue Devils rattled off a 10-0 run to start the second quarter.

"We have to calm down and take care of the ball. They're going to pressure everything. We just got a little bit rattled, just calm down and we've been here before, " Lord Botetourt coach Chuck Pound said.

In the second half. Hopewell took the lead for a good portion of the third quarter. Messiah Hunter was a factor, with 10 points, 4 boards and 2 blocks. But Lord Botetourt's intensity picked. Brooklyn was in the HOUSE...Brooklyn Shelton that was. She had 21 points and 4 assists. That kept the Cavaliers ahead and led to a 53-45 win. It is the program's first state title in 2 decades.

"They played with heart all year, they've been resilient, don't get rattled. That's what they did today and we gradually built a lead. We came in knowing that we were probably underdogs," Pound said.

"It just feels so good that all the work in practice, all the hardships and games and lie close games --triple overtime in one game-- it all pays off in this game so it feels great," Lady Cavs guard Brooklyn Shelton says.

The Cavaliers win was in large part to rebounding. Miette Veldman and Scottie Cook both scored double-doubles, out rebounding Hopewell.

Forward Scottie Cook had 12 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

"You have to box out every time. You have to be physical, you can't mind the pressure and you just have to jump up and get t with everything you got," Cook says.

For many of the girls this is there second state title this season, one in volleyball and now basketball.

