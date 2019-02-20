Lord Botetourt girls, Patrick Henry boys advance in region action

ROANOKE, Va. - Many of the region tournament action got early starts on Tuesday to avoid the winter storm that was bearing down on the area. Included in that group was the Lord Botetourt-Abingdon matchup in the girls region 3D quarterfinals. The defending Class 3 state champs outlasted the visiting Falcons 55-46. In another region 3D quarterfinal Magna Vista defeated Cave Spring 57-34. In VHSL Class 5 girls action, William Fleming down Albemarle 63-42 and Patrick Henry defeated Harrisonburg 53-43.
Other girls region tournament scores:
Region 2C:
Gretna 62, Chatham 51
Martinsville 50, Radford 31
Nelson County 63, Buckingham County 48
In boys region tournament action, Patrick Henry outlasted Albemarle 55-51 to move to the 5D semifinals. William Fleming was ousted 86-78 by Halifax Co.
Other boys region tournament scores:
Region 4D:
GW-Danville 86, E.C. Glass 47
Jefferson Forest 72, Salem 60
Class 3 Region C
Heritage-Lynchburg 68, Rockbridge County 66
Spotswood 66, Broadway 42
Class 3 Region D:
Cave Spring 70, Abingdon 53
Magna Vista 52, Staunton River 48
Northside 83, Lord Botetourt 62
Class 2 Region C-East:
Dan River 63, Appomattox 62
Gretna 54, Buckingham County 49
Class 2 Region C-West:
Martinsville 59, Glenvar 39
Radford 79, Floyd County 19
Class 1 Region C:
Auburn 66, Eastern Montgomery 35
Covington 72, Bland County 68
Parry McCluer 40, Galax 31
