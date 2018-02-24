High School Basketball

Northside, George Wythe Boys, Parry McCluer girls win region titles

Fleming girls advance to region finals to face rival Patrick Henry

By John "Appy" Appicello - Sports Director

ROANOKE, Va. -   The Northside boys remain perfect on the year, downing Hidden Valley 61-36 to win the Region 3D championship. At Eastern Montgomery High School George Wythe outlasted Covington to win the 1C title. Elsewhere the Parry McCluer girls win the 1C title over Galax and William Fleming's girls win their semifinal in Region 5D over Mountain View 75-50.

   Here are the rest of your scores from around SW Virginia:

    BOYS  BASKETBALL
   
Class 6A
    
Region B Final
    
James River-Midlothian 52, Franklin County 51
    
Class 3

Region D Final
    
Northside 61, Hidden Valley 36
    
Class 2A

Region C Semifinal
    
Martinsville 41, Dan River 39
    
Radford 61, Glenvar 48
    

Class 1
    
Region C Final
    
George Wythe-Wytheville 80, Covington 51
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL
    
Class 5

  Region D Semifinal
    William Fleming 75, Mountain View 46
    
Class 3
     Region C Final
    
Spotswood 43, Brookville 41, OT
    
Region D Final
    
Abingdon 58, Lord Botetourt 56
    
Class 1

Region C Final
    
Parry McCluer 59, Galax 47
    

VACA
    
Semifinal
    Faith Christian-Roanoke 43, Grace Christian 21

