Northside, George Wythe Boys, Parry McCluer girls win region titles

ROANOKE, Va. - The Northside boys remain perfect on the year, downing Hidden Valley 61-36 to win the Region 3D championship. At Eastern Montgomery High School George Wythe outlasted Covington to win the 1C title. Elsewhere the Parry McCluer girls win the 1C title over Galax and William Fleming's girls win their semifinal in Region 5D over Mountain View 75-50.

Here are the rest of your scores from around SW Virginia:

BOYS BASKETBALL



Class 6A



Region B Final



James River-Midlothian 52, Franklin County 51



Class 3

Region D Final



Northside 61, Hidden Valley 36



Class 2A



Region C Semifinal



Martinsville 41, Dan River 39



Radford 61, Glenvar 48



Class 1



Region C Final



George Wythe-Wytheville 80, Covington 51



GIRLS BASKETBALL



Class 5

Region D Semifinal

William Fleming 75, Mountain View 46



Class 3

Region C Final



Spotswood 43, Brookville 41, OT



Region D Final



Abingdon 58, Lord Botetourt 56



Class 1

Region C Final



Parry McCluer 59, Galax 47



VACA



Semifinal

Faith Christian-Roanoke 43, Grace Christian 21

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.