Northside, George Wythe Boys, Parry McCluer girls win region titles

ROANOKE, Va. - The Northside boys remain perfect on the year, downing Hidden Valley 61-36 to win the Region 3D championship. At Eastern Montgomery High School George Wythe outlasted Covington to win the 1C title. Elsewhere the Parry McCluer girls win the 1C title over Galax and William Fleming's girls win their semifinal in Region 5D over Mountain View 75-50.
Here are the rest of your scores from around SW Virginia:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 6A
Region B Final
James River-Midlothian 52, Franklin County 51
Class 3
Region D Final
Northside 61, Hidden Valley 36
Class 2A
Region C Semifinal
Martinsville 41, Dan River 39
Radford 61, Glenvar 48
Class 1
Region C Final
George Wythe-Wytheville 80, Covington 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 5
Region D Semifinal
William Fleming 75, Mountain View 46
Class 3
Region C Final
Spotswood 43, Brookville 41, OT
Region D Final
Abingdon 58, Lord Botetourt 56
Class 1
Region C Final
Parry McCluer 59, Galax 47
VACA
Semifinal
Faith Christian-Roanoke 43, Grace Christian 21
