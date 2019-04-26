Northside's gym to be named after coach Bill Pope

ROANOKE, Va. - Another honor for longtime Northside head boys basketball coach Bill Pope. The Roanoke County school board voted Thursday night to name Northside's gym after the veteran coach who has won more than 500 games in a 33-year coaching career, including the school's first boys basketball state championship this season.

The county policy is to not honor an individual in this way until they are no longer a part of the school system for one year. The policy was not changed, but an exception was made for coach Pope.

