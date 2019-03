RICHMOND, Va. - Parry McCluer downed Surry County 58-45 to earn a third consecutive girls Class 1 State title Saturday at the Siegel Center on the campus of VCU. Madison Dunlap led the team with 21 points. Emma Camden finished with 17.

It was Parry McCluer's 4th straight finals appearance. The Blues finish the season 26-4.

The Fighting Blues are only the fifth VHSL girls squad to win three consecutive state crowns.

