Parry McCluer girls poised for another successful season

After winning back-to-back Class 1 state championships, Parry McCluer returns nine seniors from a year ago and the Fighting Blues came in with guns blazing.

"For the last three years they've been a part of everything that we've done. They're a special group but they've been instrumental to everything that we've done," said Parry McCluer girls basketball coach Adam Gilbert.

"Every year we're just taking it one step at a time. Doing every practice just like a game. And we're just going to take it one day at a time and hopefully that will get us back to where we were last year," said senior Madison Dunlap.

The Pioneer District powerhouse is 9-2, 4-0 in district play. The Blues have major tests during the regular season schedule including two-time defending 2A state champions Central-Wise, who they beat by a point, and a date with Lord Botetourt in February, who won the state title for Class 3 in 2018.

"We have a lot of competition in our district and stuff too but it's good to get higher schools to play and everything and play up to that kind of competition to help us out throughout the season," said senior Makenna Smith.

"You get those environments, as many as you can throughout the season before you get to postseason. Hopefully that will only benefit you late February, early March," added Gilbert.

The Fighting Blues average more than 60 points per game. Much of the emphasis in practice is on defense.

"We do spend a lot of time on defense. That's our whole first half of practice and you definitely need defense to win so we focus on that a lot," said Smith.

With targets on their backs and smiles on their faces, Parry McCluer will continue it's quest for a 3-peat.

