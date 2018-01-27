Pope wins 500th as Vikings crush Colonels

ROANOKE, Va. - He's one of the deans of coaching on the hardwoods in the commonwealth. On Friday night, Northside's Bill Pope was on the doorstep of another milestone. Pope was sitting at 499 wins with his Vikings at 16-0 on the season and William Fleming paying a visit. His team made short work of the Colonels, jumping out to a 36-9 halftime lead. The team rolled to a 68-39 win. The Vikings put three in double figures led by Kasey Draper with 17. Julien Wooden added 15 and Nick Price pitched in 13 points in helping coach Pope notch his 500th career win. The Colonels were paced by Jaylen Hale with 10.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.