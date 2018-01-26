Radford boys remain undefeated with decision over Floyd Co

RADFORD, Va. - The Radford boys and coach Rick Cormany remained undefeated with another Three Rivers District win Thursday night. The Bobcats defeated Floyd Co 67-52 to move to 17-0 on the season. High scorers for the Bobcats include Quinton Morton-Robertson with 25 points and Cam Cormany with 17.

Floyd County was led by Cayden Sutphin with 22 points.

"It's a lot of veteran players and we score the ball a lot of different ways," Cormany said.

"So different guys are hot a lot of different different nights. We're going to get everybody's best shot and they're going to be physical and they think that's a way they can play with us and try to get us out of our game."

"I think this teaches how physical we have to be down the road with a team that's not as talented as us but still physical," Morton-Robertson said.

"We're going to meet a team that has physicality and just as much talent as us. And if we don't have that physicality, then we're going to be done. "

Radford hosts Glenvar on Friday night for the Three Rivers District lead.

