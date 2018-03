VHSL postpones some basketball quarterfinals

ROANOKE, Va. - Due to the high winds across the state of Virginia, the Virginia High School League has postponed 11 basketball quarterfinals. Four of our local schools are part of the adjusted schedules.

Carroll County's Class 4 girls game against Loudon Valley will now be played Saturday at 6 p.m. at Christiansburg High School. The Patrick Henry girls will also play at 6 p.m. Saturday at John Champe High School. Over in Class 3, Hidden Valley is now slated for 2 p.m. against Western Albemarle, at Albemarle High School. The Class 4 boys of E.C. Glass will still host Loudon Valley at Lynchburg College, but they will now tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Here's a complete list of the VHSL postponed quarterfinal games:

Class 6 girls -- George Marshall vs. T.C. Williams, at Patriot H.S., Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Class 6 boys -- Battlefield vs. Hayfield, at Patriot H.S., Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5 girls -- Patrick Henry vs. Freedom-South Riding, at John Champe H.S., Saturday, 6 p.m.

Class 4 boys -- Loudoun Valley vs. E.C. Glass, at Lynchburg College, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Class 4 boys -- Monacan vs. Lake Taylor, at Norview H.S., Saturday, 3 p.m.

Class 4 girls -- Carroll County vs. Loudoun Valley, at Christiansburg H.S., Saturday, 6 p.m.

Class 3 boys -- Hidden Valley vs. Western Albemarle, at Albemarle H.S., Saturday, 2 p.m.

Class 2 boys -- Central-Woodstock vs. Goochland, at Fluvanna County H.S., Saturday, 3 p.m.

Class 1 boys -- Riverheads vs. Lancaster, at Washington & Lee H.S., Saturday, 6 p.m.

Class 1 girls -- Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg vs. Lancaster, at Strasburg H.S., Saturday, 7 p.m.

Class 1 girls -- Appomattox Regional Governor’s School vs. Surry County, at Sussex Central H.S., Saturday, 1 p.m.

