VHSL Region tournaments begin

ROANOKE, Va. -
VHSL Region tournament results:
Girls Region 4D:
Blacksburg 34, Amherst County 24
Carroll County 56, Liberty Christian 20
William Byrd 51, Jefferson Forest 31
Girls Region 2C:
Appomattox 52, Radford 38
Floyd County 70, James River-Buchanan 15
Fort Chiswell 67, Glenvar 46
Giles 69, Dan River 38
Nelson County 48, Buckingham County 31
Boys Region 4D:
Charlottesville 67, Bassett 53
E.C. Glass 57, Amherst County 46
GW-Danville 64, Liberty Christian 52
Jefferson Forest 63, Pulaski County 57
Region 2C:
Floyd County 55, Chatham 39
Giles 89, Nelson County 68
Glenvar 59, Buckingham County 31
James River-Buchanan 73, Fort Chiswell 55
