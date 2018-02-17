High School Basketball

VHSL Region tournaments begin

Regions 4D and 2C begin road to state championship

By John "Appy" Appicello - Sports Director

 VHSL Region tournament results:

Girls Region 4D:

Blacksburg 34, Amherst County 24
    
Carroll County 56, Liberty Christian 20
    
William Byrd 51, Jefferson Forest 31

 

Girls Region 2C:

Appomattox 52, Radford 38
    
Floyd County 70, James River-Buchanan 15
    
Fort Chiswell 67, Glenvar 46
    
Giles 69, Dan River 38
    
Nelson County 48, Buckingham County 31

 

 Boys Region 4D:

Charlottesville 67, Bassett 53
    
E.C. Glass 57, Amherst County 46
    
GW-Danville 64, Liberty Christian 52
    
Jefferson Forest 63, Pulaski County 57

 

Region 2C:

Floyd County 55, Chatham 39
    
Giles 89, Nelson County 68
    
Glenvar 59, Buckingham County 31
    
James River-Buchanan 73, Fort Chiswell 55

