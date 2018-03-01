William Byrd girls having historic season

VINTON, Va. - The William Byrd girls basketball team has been busy this winter being the best the program has seen in two decades.

At 21-6 and the Region runner-up the Terriers have advanced into the state Class 4 quarterfinals.

It's the program's first state tournament appearance in twenty years. In 1997 William Byrd won a girls basketball state championship. But the 2017-2018 season has been a special ride for players and coach alike.

"It's just a very special group with how well we get along together, and how well we work together as a team. We just know we have so many possibilities going together in the future and what we know we can accomplish later ," All-Region first team guard Megan Grant said.

"Well, it's just good to know that everyone has our backs and hopefully we can do something that hasn't been down here in 20 years like you said. We're just really excited. It's been a good year so far for us," All-Region first team guard Sydney Burton said.

"For me it's big that they have something they can look back and be proud of. They came up through the program when things were a little bit tougher weren't going quite so well and they stuck with it, made a commitment and they've kind of pushed this thing over the hill so to speak. I'm just their biggest cheerleader at this point," William Byrd head coach Brad Greenway said.

William Byrd travels to Shenandoah University on Friday afternoon to battle undefeated MIllbrook.

