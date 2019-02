ROANOKE, Va. - William Fleming rallied from 10 points down at halftime to force overtime against visiting Harrisonburg. The Colonels went on to a 76-64 overtime win.

Other scores in the Class 5 Region D tournament.

Albermarle 79 Orange County 49

Massaponax 80 Mountain View 53

North Stafford 60 Brooke Point 54

William Fleming advances to take on the top-seed Halifax County on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.