William Fleming girls handle Patrick Henry for region crown

ROANOKE, Va. - The William Fleming girls claimed the region 5D title with a 57-46 win over rival Patrick Henry in an "all-Roanoke" final. The lady Colonels improve to 23-3 on the season, and should be afforded the right to play close to home in the state quarterfinal round. Patrick Henry fell to 20-6 on the year, but the lady Patriots wil also advance to the state quarterfinal round.

In VISAA state tournament action, New Covenant defeated the Roanoke Catholic girls 41-30 and Nansemond Suffolk downed Virginia Episcopal 43-30.

