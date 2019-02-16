High School

Blue Demons looking for 18th consecutive VHSL state wrestling championship

Christiansburg trails New Kent heading into day two

By John "Appy" Appicello - Sports Director

SALEM, Va. -  The VHSL State Wrestling championships for classes 1-3 are underway this weekend in Salem.
Christiansburg is going for their 18th consecutive class three or Group AA title.
The Blue Demons have seven semifinalists alive for individual state titles. New Kent has eight semifinalists. Semifinals are slated for 10 a.m. Saturday. Finals are scheduled for 5-8 p.m.

Here are the top five teams in the current standings in Classes 3, 2 and 1.

Class 3:

New Kent 106.5

Christiansburg 94

Brentsville 75.5

Skyline   68.5

Brookville 58

 

Class 2:

Poquoson 87

Wilson Memorial 71.5

Grayson Co. 63

Lebanon  56

Stuarts Draft 50

 

Class 1:

Grundy   117

Rural Retreat  86.5

Riverheads  80

Galax    56

Franklin   49

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.