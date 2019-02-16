Blue Demons looking for 18th consecutive VHSL state wrestling championship

SALEM, Va. - The VHSL State Wrestling championships for classes 1-3 are underway this weekend in Salem.

Christiansburg is going for their 18th consecutive class three or Group AA title.

The Blue Demons have seven semifinalists alive for individual state titles. New Kent has eight semifinalists. Semifinals are slated for 10 a.m. Saturday. Finals are scheduled for 5-8 p.m.

Here are the top five teams in the current standings in Classes 3, 2 and 1.

Class 3:

New Kent 106.5

Christiansburg 94

Brentsville 75.5

Skyline 68.5

Brookville 58

Class 2:

Poquoson 87

Wilson Memorial 71.5

Grayson Co. 63

Lebanon 56

Stuarts Draft 50

Class 1:

Grundy 117

Rural Retreat 86.5

Riverheads 80

Galax 56

Franklin 49

