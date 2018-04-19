Cave Spring signs 11 to college ranks

Roanoke, Va. - Cave Spring's spring semester signing day culminated with eleven student athletes signing to continue their careers at the college level. Here is a list of the student-athletes moving on today:

Basketball-Devin Beckner-Eastern Mennonite

Baseball-Logan Altizer-UVA Wise

Wrestling-Malik Sallah-Campbellsville University

Track-Peter Smith-Roanoke College

Girls Basketball-Kennedy Haviland-Ava Marie University

Football-Cameron Caldwell-UVA-Wise

Football-Austin Ragan-Shenandoah University

Football-Nick Weitzenfeld-Tufts University

Lacrosse-Sierra Landsman-Lincoln Memorial

Lacrosse-Jace Matze-Ferrum

Wrestling-Zach Schmitt-VMI

"Well it is a ... I have to say I give credit to our coaching staff they've done a very good job of developing or young kids all the way up 3-4 years later today is a culmination of that hard work that they have put in to develop our student-athletes," Cave Spring athletic director Jon Hartness said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.