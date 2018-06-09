Cave Spring softball and boys soccer teams advance to state finals

SALEM/RADFORD, Va. - It was a busy state semifinal Friday at numerous VHSL sites in both Radford and Salem. In state baseball action involving area teams, Salem advances to the Class 4 final with an 8-3 win over Faquier. They will face Jamestown for the state crown. In Class 2 state baseball from Pulaski, Virginia High takes out Chatham 5-1.

In state softball newcomer William Byrd's dream season ended with a 1-0 Class 4 semifinal loss to Woodgrove. Camryn Dolby threw a no-hitter in the victory. In the Class 3 all-area semifinal, Cave Spring advanced to the final with a 3-0 win over Liberty(Bedford). The Knights will take on Tabb in Saturday's final. In Class 1 action, Auburn edged Northwood 3-2 in eight innings to keep their undefeated season alive.

In VHSL tennis, three area teams saw doubles entries win state gold. The girls teams from Parry McCluer and Cave Spring take home titles, as well as the boys duo from Blacksburg. Three more teams will play for state team gold on Saturday: The Auburn girls in Class 1, the Radford girls in Class 2, and the Cave Spring girls in Class 3 can all win team crowns Saturday.

In boys soccer action, Blacksburg exploded in the second half to break a scoreless tie and route Loudoun Valley 6-1. They'll face Grafton for the title on Saturday. Cave Spring nipped Western Albemarle 1-0 on a Marc Sharrer goal in the 79th minute. They advance to the Class 3 final against York. In Class 2 Giles manhandled Virginia high 6-0 and in Class 1 Auburn fell to perennial power Galax 2-1.

In girls VHSL semifinal soccer, the Blacksburg girls were outdueled by a talented Loudoun Valley team 3-1. Hidden Valley's cinderella season ended with a 5-0 defeat to Western Albemarle. And in Class 2, Appomattox Co edged Radford in overtime to advance to the title tilt tomorrow.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.