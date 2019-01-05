Chance Harman Classic underway in Floyd

FLOYD, Va. - The 12th edition of the Chance Harman Classic is a wall-to-wall basketball frenzy filled with top matchups from area and regional powers.

The event includes fundraising events that support pediatric cancer research and provide scholarships for local students heading to college.

Huntington Prep(WV) vs Blue Ridge School was the private school collision that concluded day one of action. The Barons got 21 from Jaemyn Brakefield in a 66-51 decision over Blue Ridge. Louisville commit Quinn Slazinski had 16 for Huntington. Michael Gray led Blue Ridge with 19 points in a losing cause.

A battle of undefeated area teams also highlighted Friday's action. Radford moved to 7-0 on the season with 59-43 win over previously perfect Patrick Henry. The Patriots fell to 10-1 with the loss.

Chilhowie edged Auburn to open the action with a 47-45 decision.

Nine more games are slated for Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

