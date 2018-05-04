Cosmo track and field meet is underway at William Fleming

ROANOKE, Va. - Some 1,800 athletes are flooding into William Fleming high school for three days of track and field competition. The Cosmo Invitational is off and running again, in its 52nd year. Thursday the middle school events were contested, with the high school action beginning Friday at 3 p.m. The 3,200m finals and heats in the sprints and hurdles are on tap Friday, with most track event finals coming Saturday.

"From the coaches and the feedback I get the athletes always look forward to this event they train for this event and they want to come here and perform at their peak." Cosmo meet director Randy Lower says.

The Cosmo Club of Roanoke annually awards two $3,000 dollar scholarships to a worthy male and female participant. The first meet was held in May of 1966.





Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.