Four area soccer teams advance to state finals

RADFORD, Va. - The soccer portion of the Virginia High School League spring jubilee forged ahead Friday despite a soggy day throughout Southwest Virginia. Four area squads handled the wet weather and advanced to their respective state finals in soccer. Northside led the way in Class 3 with a big 2-0 shutout win over Tabb. The Vikings are in the state final for the first time, and they'll play for the title versus Western Albemarle on Saturday.

In Class 4 boys action, 13-time VHSL state soccer champ Blacksburg was ousted by Chancellor 3-2. The Bruins rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game at two before Jake Peterson scored from 35 yards out with less than four minutes to play.

In Class 2 boys action, both area boys squads were ousted in the semifinals. Robert E. Lee(Staunton) downed Giles 7-1, while George Mason ended Martinsville's run 2-0.

In Class 1 boys action, we'll have an all-Southwest Virginia showdown as both Auburn and Galax have pressed on to the finals. Auburn won a dramatic 1-0 decision, scoring late in the second overtime to defeat Rappahannock. Carter Shelor played the ball ahead to Gage Phillips, who converted the game- winner.

Meanwhile, defending state champion Galax rolled over state newcomer Northumberland 3-0. Galax is seeking their 5th state title in six years.

On the girls side, only the Auburn girls in Class 1 were able to advance to the final game. The Lady Eagles downed Rappahannock County 4-0 to reach the inaugural Class 1 title tilt. Eastern Montgomery tried to join rival Auburn in the final but lost to Stonewall Jackson 3-1.

In Class 2 girls action, George Mason edged Radford 2-1, and Maggie Walker handled James River by a 5-0 count.

Finally, in doubles tennis on Friday, Auburn's pair of Haley Gordon and Molly McMichael won the girls Class 1 state doubles title.

Saturday, the Auburn and Blacksburg girls will play for state tennis team titles, and the E.C. Glass boys lacrosse team will try to win back-to-back VHSL Class 4 State titles.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.