Franklin County has eleven athletes continue athletic careers

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - Franklin County's Eagles saw eleven student athletes sign letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers in college. Volleyball star Madi Churn headlines the group, taking her considerable talents to Division I Radford. Here's a complete list of the Eagles and where they are headed next year.

Madi Churn - Volleyball - Radford

John Hatcher Ferguson - Golf. HSC

Kaleb Smith - Football - HSC

Sam Chattin -Football - Uva Wise

Justin Motley - Football - Ferrum

Zach Chandler -Football - Ferrum

Skeet Collins -Wrestling - Bluefield

Grant Dickerson - Lacrosse - Lee's McRae

Karem Board - Lacrosse - Lincoln Memorial

Micaela Harvey -Lacrosse - Ferrum

Chandler Taylor - Basketball Bluefield

"I think we're moving in the right direction. "We have really gotten on board with our strength and conditioning program which I think has overall helped every one of our athletes achieve their maximum potential. So I think that's one of the moves that has helped us gain better access through our strength and conditioning program," Franklin County Athletic Director Crystal Worley says.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.