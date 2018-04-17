Franklin County has eleven athletes continue athletic careers

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - Franklin County's Eagles saw eleven student athletes sign letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers in college. Volleyball star Madi Churn headlines the group, taking her considerable talents to Division I Radford. Here's a complete list of the Eagles and where they are headed next year.
Madi Churn - Volleyball - Radford
John Hatcher Ferguson - Golf. HSC
Kaleb Smith - Football - HSC
Sam Chattin -Football - Uva Wise
Justin Motley - Football - Ferrum
Zach Chandler -Football - Ferrum
Skeet Collins -Wrestling - Bluefield
Grant Dickerson - Lacrosse - Lee's McRae
Karem Board - Lacrosse - Lincoln Memorial
Micaela Harvey -Lacrosse - Ferrum
Chandler Taylor - Basketball Bluefield
"I think we're moving in the right direction. "We have really gotten on board with our strength and conditioning program which I think has overall helped every one of our athletes achieve their maximum potential. So I think that's one of the moves that has helped us gain better access through our strength and conditioning program," Franklin County Athletic Director Crystal Worley says.
