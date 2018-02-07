Heritage's Elijah Davis commits to Old Dominion University

LYNCHBURG, Va. - 1st and 10 Player of the Year Elijah Davis announced where he will be playing college football in the fall.

The Heritage High School star running back will be attending Old Dominion University.

Davis made his announcement Wednesday afternoon at Heritage's signing day ceremony.

He put up a staggering 3,600 yards rushing, and 61 total touchdowns rushing and receiving, as the Pioneers finished as the Class 3 state runner-up.

This past season, ODU finished with an overall record of 5-7 and a Conference USA record of 3-5.

