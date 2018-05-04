Liberty high school in Bedford has seven signees

BEDFORD, Va. - The deluge of SW Virginia high school athletes moving on continues. In Bedford, seven student athletes from Liberty high school were signing letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers. Here is the list of athletes moving on:

Hunter alto will wrestle at Bluefield. Taylor Carson will play football for Ferrum, while teammate Brock Lucas is headed to Averett. Morgan Dills will play soccer at Averett, while Rebecca Hensley will be on the softball diamond for Roanoke College. Christopher Martin will play baseball at Lynchburg and Simeon Scott will also be at Lynchburg College for track and field.

"This year's class is just simply amazing and not just on the athletic field but also academically. We have a number of kids that are involved in AP early college programs and all that stuff and it's just been exciting to watch them grow and become who they are today," Liberty HS athletic director Lori Mattson said.

