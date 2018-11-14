Lord Botetourt edges Hidden Valley to reach state volleyball final

DALEVILLE, Va. - Lord Botetourt will play for its second consecutive Class 3 volleyball state championship after edging rival Hidden Valley 3-2. The Cavs handled Hidden Valley twice before this game, once in the regular season and again in the region finals. The scores in the third meeting were 26-24,16-25, 25-23, 23-25 and 15-3.

"We had a lot of energy coming into the game. We got off to a little bit of a slow start but I thought we did a nice job hanging in there. Hidden Valley played a great game tonight and I thought we just stepped it up there in the end a were able to finish it in game five," Cavaliers head coach Julie Connor said.

"We knew this game was going to be tough. I don't think any of us thought this game was going to end in three and we knew that they wanted and we knew that we wanted it. Our resiliency really showed. We haven't gone to five sets since last season so I think we really worked hard and it was kind of like our overtime. We just had to push through and finish it," Lord Botetourt senior Miette Veldman said.

Lord Botetourt will take on Tabb in the Class 3 Final Friday night in Salem at 8 p.m.

In Class 2, Radford blanked Union 3-0 to advance to the state finals vs. Poquoson Friday at 6 p.m. in Salem.

Blacksburg lost a slugfest in the Class 4 semis to Loudoun County 3-2, and Auburn's undefeated season ended in the semifinals to PH Glade Spring, 3-1.

