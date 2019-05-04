Minutemen ink 13 during spring signing week

BEDFORD, Va. - Spring signing week wraps up with another huge class to tell you about. This one hails from Bedford.

13 student athletes signed on the dotted line this afternoon at Liberty High School. Five of them were representing football. Aladdin Elroumy will take his talents to VIrginia Military Institute, Tre Saunders will play for Ferrum College, Drake Schaeffer will suit up for Randolph-Macon, and Eric Simbana will play for Wingate.

One the hardwood, Jessi Bollinger will play basketball for Ferrum College, while Emily Williamson will hoop it up for coach Emily Dunton at Hollins.

Landon Cheek will play tennis at Ferrum College, Chris Garbarini will play soccer at Christopher Newport and Jackson English will run track at Sewanee University.

Four softball players will also be moving on to the next level. Gracie Dooley will be at the University of Lynchburg, Taylor Friess and Paige Naples will play for Randolph College, and Kacey Whorley will play for Ferrum College next spring.

It's the kind of example that reverberates throughout the school.

"It's immeasurable. These kids have devoted so much time and energy into what they're doing not only in their sport but in the classroom to get them the opportunity to go to college and play. It will open up opportunities that they wouldn't have been able to dream about and be a part of, so that's the exciting piece-- To know that they're going on to do more things at the next level," Liberty Athletic Director Lori Mattson said.

