Northside signs three off state contender basketball team

ROANOKE, Va. - Coach Bill Pope's Northside boys basketball team has had quite a run of success, including another state semifinal appearance this season. They were state runner-ups last season, and in the state final 4 the year before that.



All that is due in large part to these three guys, who all signed on with colleges today.

Shey Webb signs on with Ferrum on Thursday. Nick Price will stay even closer to home at Roanoke College. Cameron O' Conner heads to Massunutten Military Academy to continue his basketball and academic career. It was a big day for a program that has had sustained excellence under coach Pope.

