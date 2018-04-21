Northside softball renames field for longtime coach

ROANOKE, Va. - Until she stepped down last year, she was the only coach the Vikings have every had -- becoming their first softball coach back in 1988. Lynn Richmond led the program for 29 years and Friday the school honored her for her three decades of work. Northside renamed their softball field "Lynn Richmond Softball Field".

During her tenure, Richmond won 483 games and led the Vikings to seven state tournaments and won the group AA state championship in 2010.

"Anything is possible. I never thought that this would happen. That's not why I started this but the fact that this happened is amazing," said Richmond.

"And I'm so grateful an empowered by all the people that helped me become this person that I am and the field today, the dedication is absolutely ... I'm astonished."

Northside had their hands full with Lord Botetourt after the dedication was complete. Lord Botetourt defeated the Vikings 16-0.

