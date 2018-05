ROANOKE, Va. - The defending VHSL Class 5 lacrosse champion Patrick Henry Patriots advanced to the Region D final with a 13-6 win over visiting Albemarle. The Patriots trailed 5-4 at half but rallied for the win. They will host the region final on Tuesday May 29.

Meanwhile, the Jefferson Forest girls soccer team gets a region 4D quarterfinal win over Charlottesville 4-2. They will face the Salem/LCA winner in the region semifinals on May 29.

