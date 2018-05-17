Patrick Henry sends star swimmer to Duke

ROANOKE, Va. - The VHSL division 5 girls swim champs, the Patrick Henry Patriots, had one of their own signing on to swim in the ACC next season. Patriots' star Cabell Whitlow will move on to swim at Duke.

"Yeah I was thinking about a bunch of different schools but I always really just wanted to go to Duke. So I narrowed it down to three and Duke was always my number one, and so when I got an offer from there I accepted it immediately," Cabell said.



Cabell was part of the Patriots' three consecutive division 5 state title wins, including this past season. Whitlow claimed state gold in the 200 individual medley, medley relay, and the freestyle relay.





Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.