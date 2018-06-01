Prep Roundup: Cave Spring takes home region softball title

DALEVILLE, Va. - Cave Spring's Abby Weaver pitches a complete game shutout as the Knights took home the region 3D title 3-0 over Staunton River.

"It's crazy. I feel like I'm in a dream this is awesome since we knew we made it here I just I knew we could do it and it's awesome to know that I can confirm that we can do it," Cave Spring pitcher Abby Weaver said.

"They worked hard. I'm just I'm really proud of them. We're a young team overall and we said it earlier in the year learn to believe in yourself and what you're capable of and here we are. You know going in States and we'll see where it goes from there," Cave Spring head coach Nick Sharp said.

William Byrd rallied past Blacksburg 9-5 to win the program's first ever region 4D softball title. Liberty downed Broadway 2-1 to advance to the Region 3C final vs Turner Ashby at 6 p.m. tomorrow.

Auburn defeated Parry McCluer 3-2 to win the 1C region final.

In baseball action, Salem edged Amherst County 3-2 to win the region 4D crown. Northside fell to Abingdon 15-2 in the region 3C title tilt. In the 2C baseball tournament, Chatam edged Fort Chiswell 4-2 and Appomattox advanced with an 11-5 win over Dan River. And in the 1C semifinals Auburn bounced Parry McCluer 12-2 and Galax crushed Covington 13-1.

In soccer action, the region 3D girls final went to Hidden Valley over Lord Botetourt 1-0. Meanwhile Jefferson Forest downed Blacksburg 2-1 to keep their perfect season alive and win the region 4D. In boys soccer, Cave Spring and Lord Botetourt played a scoreless first half in the region 3D final, before he game was postponed. It will be resumed at 6 p.m. Friday at Bogle field. Finally Auburn upset Galax 1-0 on penalty kicks to win the region 1C crown.

