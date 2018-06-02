Prep Roundup: Liberty rallies for region softball crown

DALEVILLE, Va. - Liberty rallied from seven runs down for a 10-9 win over Turner Ashby for the region 3C softball title. Meanwhile Appomattox dominated James River 8-1 for the 2C crown.

In boys soccer action, Blacksburg edged Charlottesville 1-0 for the region 4D crown. In the completion of a suspended game, Cave Spring edged Lord Botetourt 1-0 to win the 3D title. Meanwhile Giles blanked Nelson Co 4-0 for the 2C championship.

In girls soccer action, Appomattox wins the region 2C bragging rights with a 2-1 win over Radford.

In baseball action, Galax handled Auburn 7-4 for the region 1C title.

And in state tournament lacrosse action, the Salem girls crushed visiting Hanover 21-0 to win their Class 4 quarterfinal matchup. The Hidden Valley girls fell on the road to Monticello 19-11. And the Salem boys season ended with a 13-10 loss to Midlothian.

