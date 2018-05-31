Prep Roundup: Salem baseball advances to state tournament

SALEM, Va. - Mother nature held up some progress, but not all, in the VHSL region tournaments in SW Virginia. in region 4D baseball, Salem's quest to prove it is not just a football school continued with a 10-3 region semifinal win over Jefferson Forest. The Spartans advance to the region final vs Amherst Co.

"The monkey is off our back now. Finally got the win and it feels great, and I think it will inspire the program all the way down. I hope it does," Salem coach Wes McMillian said.

"It's a phenomenal feeling of reward for every one of the guys on here, I mean we all bought in and December and you know coming into the new year we really amped things up so saying it all come to fruition is something special," shortstop Joe Quinn said.

The region 4C baseball semifinals had less success with mother nature. Chatham and Fort Chiswell played to a 2-2 tie into the bottom of the 4th when the rains came, and the field became unplayable. They will resume tomorrow at noon with Appomattox Co and Dan River to follow.

In the 2C softball semifinals, James River rallied from 4-0 down to defeat Floyd Co. 8-6. They will take on Appomattox Co. in the region finals after the Raiders downed Giles 9-4.

The region 3D baseball contest between Northside and Cave Spring has been moved to Abingdon at 4 p.m. tomorrow, with the winner facing Abingdon in the nightcap for the region crown.

The region 1C semifinals were rained out in Galax as well, and they have been postponed until Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.