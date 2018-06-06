Prep Roundup: Salem girls lacrosse advances to state final

Riner, Va. - Salem's girls lacrosse team has advanced to the VHSL Class 4 state final with an 11-7 win over Monticello. The EC Glass boys will also play for a state title in Class 4 after defeating Midlothian 12-4. The defending Class 5 state champion Patriots of Patrick Henry fell to Stone Bridge 15-9.

In VHSL state quarterfinal softball action, Auburn remains perfect at 24-0 after hammering Chilhowie 16-4.

"These kids have all led, they're all absolutely bought in and they all eat, sleep and breathe softball. But there is no question that you know you strike while the iron's hot," Auburn softball coach David Hurd said.

"I definitely think this is probably one of the best games we definitely played. We made amazing plays out here today and definitely defensively and offensively we definitely hit really good too," Auburn infielder Lacey Bishop said.

Defending state Class 1 champion Parry McCluer fell to Northwood 6-2. In Class 2, both James River and Appomattox were eliminated. The Raiders fell to Lebanon 8-2 while the Knights were edged by Richlands 2-1. IN Class 3 Liberty blanked rival Staunton River 6-0. Cave Spring blanked Turner Ashby to advance 4-0. And in Class 4 William Byrd edged Loudoun Valley 3-2 to keep their dreams of a state title alive.

In baseball action, the Salem Spartans advanced to state semifinal action with a 7-2 win over Woodgrove. Amherst County was ousted by Fauquier 3-2. Northside was unsuccessful traveling to Fluvanna County 5-1. Virginia High edged Appomattox 4-1. PH Glade Spring edged Auburn 3-2 and Galax fell to Honaker 2-1.

In boys soccer action, perennial power Blacksburg bounced John Handley 4-1. The Cave Spring boys edged Spotswood 2-1 in overtime, and the Lord Botetourt boys fell at Western Albemarle 2-1.Class 2 saw Giles crush Graham 7-0. Auburn won their Class 1 quarterfinal blanking Honaker 7-0.

In girls soccer action, Jefferson Forest was shut out by Loudoun County 4-0. Lord Botetourt traveled to Western Albemarle and lost a Class 3 quarterfinal 1-0. Meanwhile Hidden Valley edged Monticello 1-0 in another Class 3 quarterfinal. in Class 2 action Appomattox Co crushed Gate City 8-0 and Radford outgunned Richlands 4-1 to advance.

Finally, in VHSL tennis, both the Cave Spring and Auburn girls tennis teams advanced to the state semifinals. The Class 1 and 2 state semifinals are slated for Radford, while the Class 3 and 4 semifinals are in Salem, both on June 8 and 9.

