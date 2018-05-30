Prep Roundup: Salem girls win region lacrosse title

SALEM, Va. - Region tournament have reached the region semifinals and region finals. Trips to the state tournament are on the line this week around the state of Virginia. In our area lacrosse action, Salem defeated Hidden Valley 19-8 to capture the region 4D girls title. In boys action, the 5D title goes to defending state champion Patrick Henry. The Patriots downed North Stafford 18-10 for the win. The 4D title was claimed by EC Glass. They downed Salem 16-3.

In girls softball, William Byrd advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2000 with an 10-9 11 inning victory over Amherst Co. The win advances them to the region 4D final where they will battle Blacksburg, who handled Carroll Co. 5-1. In the Class 3 ranks, Staunton River upended top-seeded Tunstall 7-6 to move in the region 3D final. They will take on Cave Spring, who outlasted Lord Botetourt 5-4 in 9 innings.

In baseball action, Franklin County fell on the road at Cosby 2-1 in the Class 6 tournament, while Amherst Co eliminated William Byrd 11-3.

In girls soccer action, Jefferson Forest won a state finals rematch by defeating Salem 3-1. They will take on Blacksburg in the region 4D final. In Class 3 action, HIdden Valley advances by blanking Abingdon 7-0. They will face Lord Botetourt, a 1-0 winner over Cave Spring in the region 3D semifinals.

In boys soccer action, perennial power Blacksburg needed overtime to dispatch LCA 3-1. They advance to the 4D final. And Lord Botetourt eliminated Northside 3-2 in the 3D tournament.

