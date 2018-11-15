Titans sign five to next level

ROANOKE, Va. - Wednesday marks the first day of the traditional early signing period. Plenty of area stars are making their college choices known, including Hidden Valley with five student athletes signing on the dotted line.

The Titans list of talent moving on includes state golf champion Jayde Dudley, who will head to Radford. On the boys side, Ross Funderburke will play at Furman. Those two have been a staple at the Scott Robertson Memorial. Marley Willard will play volleyball at George Mason. Lily Poff is headed to Liberty to play soccer for the Flames. Ally Weneta will continue playing lacrosse at Shippensburg University in Central Pennsylvania. It was a huge day to celebrate for Titan athletics.

"For us, we love to see that holistic child approach to making sure we impact their lives. But these are great students in the classroom, and then what they bring to the field of play and what they do to help our school and community -- it's icing on the cake," Hidden Valley Athletic Director John-Michael Deeds said.

The signing period continues for all sports but basketball until August of 2019. Basketball early signing period ends on Nov 21. Football early signing is Dec 19- 21.

